The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.5 percent, underperforming much bigger gains in the wider market, with the blue chips ahead 1.4 percent and the midcaps, 1.8 percent firmer.

Messaging International, a provider of messaging services, rises 2.9 percent after unveiling a 26.6 percent increase in continued revenue growth, as it points to a healthy new business pipeline.

Promethean World plunges 39.6 percent after the interactive learning technology firm warns that its full-year results will be significantly below previous expectations after a weak second quarter, leading Peel Hunt to cut its rating on the stock to "sell" from "hold".

