Shares in London-listed housebuilders are among the top FTSE 250 midcap index gainers, buoyed by a positive JPMorgan note on the sector.

Barratt Developments, whose price target is lifted by the bank to 155 pence from 135, is up 5.8 percent, while Bellway rises 6 percent, Persimmon is up 5.8 percent, while top pick Taylor Wimpey increases 5.7 percent.

"Flat market conditions mean that house builders will grow margins and returns on equity year-over-year, over the medium term, with minimal execution risk," JPMorgan analysts write.

While the overall British housing market has remained subdued, listed housebuilders have benefited from their focus on high-margin sales in affluent areas.

The Bank of England said on Friday that banks should tap into their cash piles to get lending flowing, also boosting sentiment.

