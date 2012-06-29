Shares in Suez Environnement fall more than 10 percent after the French water and waste group warns of flat sales and core profit and a hit to net profit this year, hikes its cost-cutting target and scales back investment plans, citing a worsening economic environment.

The group also unveils an extra 85 million-euro charge on a Melbourne desalination plant, posts a 60 million loss on the market value of its Acea stake and warns that a downward trend at its European waste unit sped up in the second quarter.

"It's rather bad news," says one Paris-based analyst. "People thought the worst was over in 2011 and we're discovering that there will be another provision of 85 million euros. We hope that's it now."

