The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1.3 percent higher, underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips up 1.4 percent and the midcaps up 2.3 percent.

Promethean World plunges 37 percent after the interactive learning technology firm warns that its full-year results will be significantly below previous expectations after a weak second quarter, leading Peel Hunt to cut its rating on the stock to "sell" from "hold".

Nostra Terra gains 6.8 percent as Matt Lofgran, Chief Operating Office of the AIM-quoted oil and gas producer with projects in the United States, exercises warrants to subscribe for around 217 million ordinary shares at a price of 0.1 pence per share, using a secured loan note to satisfy the consideration thereby not diluting shareholdings.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net