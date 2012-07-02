Shares in German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum are indicated down 11 percent in pre-market trading as suitor Fresenius fails to win the minimum acceptance among shareholders for its takeover offer.

With an 11 percent slump based on prices provided by brokerage Lang & Schwarz, Rhoen shares are set to become the worst performers in Germany's mid-cap index.

"Until the last minute some had speculated that the deal would go through after all. But the cat is out of the bag and for now the shares take a dive," one trader said. Fresenius's 22.50 euro per share offer represented a premium of more than 50 percent above Rhoen's share price before the approach was made public.

Rival hospital operator Asklepios had weighed in with the purchase of a 5.01 percent stake in Rhoen, thwarting Fresenius's bid to buy 90 percent of Rhoen shares in its offer.

