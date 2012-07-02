Shares in French lender Credit Agricole rise 2.4 percent to a near-two month high, outperforming a sliding euro zone bank index, after the Financial Times reports Credit Agricole is in talks to sell its Greek Emporiki Bank unit and has received interest from three local lenders.

Credit Agricole declines to comment on the report.

"Depending on the price, this would actually be a good news if the sale would take into account intra group loans, which weighs for 4.6 billion euros on the group if Emporiki was to be liquidated or abandoned," a Paris-based trader says.

Citing two unidentified banking sources, the FT said on its website that National Bank of Greece, Alpha Bank and Eurobank EFG had indicated they were ready to make bids for Emporiki subject to getting approval from the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund.

Credit Agricole shares have surged 25 percent since hitting a record low in early June.

