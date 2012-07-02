Shares in Barclays swing wildly in heavy early trade, but are up 2.8 percent by 0829 GMT, with some seeing value after a 17 percent slump in the past three days over a rate rigging scandal that cost Chairman Marcus Agius his job.

Uncertainty, however, remains over the future of Chief Executive Bob Diamond after Barclays was last week fined $453 million by British and U.S. regulators for submitting inaccurate submissions on the Libor interest rate.

UBS says the share price fall looks out of proportion with the financial impact of the penalty, implying an expectation of draconian additional legal costs or strategic uncertainty associated with management resignations.

The Swiss bank maintains its "buy" rating on the UK lender but reduces its earnings estimates to incorporate the fine and cuts its price target by 7 percent to 200 pence to recognise the additional uncertainty and the near term volatility in the shares.

Shore Capital says Diamond's position remains the key issue:

"From a pure operational perspective it is not clear to us that his removal would be beneficial, but we question whether the negative sentiment towards the company, of which he is the focus, can be repaired while he remains at the helm?"

The broker says Barclays' shares are likely to remain under pressure until appropriate action to restore the faith in the executive management team is taken, but trading on a 2012 price-to-net-asset-value of 0.4 times, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.5 times and a dividend yield of 4.9 percent there is plenty of concern already priced in.

Royal Bank of Scotland, also under investigation for LIBOR rate manipulation, falls 1.7 percent, with Oriel Securities cutting its rating on the bank to "hold" from "buy".

"We expect Barclays and RBS will remain value traps for prolonged periods with resolution to a mounting list of investment concerns likely to take some time," Oriel says.

