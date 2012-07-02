Shares in German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum drop 11 percent as suitor Fresenius fails to win the minimum acceptance among shareholders for its takeover offer, making Rhoen the worst performer in Germany's mid-cap index.

"Until the last minute some had speculated that the deal would go through after all. But the cat is out of the bag and for now the shares take a dive," one trader says. Fresenius's 22.50 euro per share offer represented a premium of more than 50 percent above Rhoen's share price before the approach was made public.

Rival hospital operator Asklepios had weighed in with the purchase of a 5.01 percent stake in Rhoen on Friday, thwarting Fresenius's bid to buy 90 percent of Rhoen shares in its offer.

Rhoen shares, however, remain more than 12 percent above the one-month average before the initial bid was launched, reflecting hopes that a renewed approach and potentially a competitive bidding is on the cards.

"Any further takeover attempt by Fresenius should trigger a similar reaction by Asklepios, in our view," HSBC analysts write in a note to investors, setting a price target of 18 euros.

