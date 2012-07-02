The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.1 percent lower in early deals, lagging a 0.6 percent rise on the FSTE 100 and 0.8 percent lift on the FTSE 250.

Goals Soccer Centres rises 4.3 percent after British equity firm Patron Capital said it may offer to buy out the company, three months after the football centre operator said it received a preliminary approach from a Canadian pension fund.

Forbidden Technologies, the AIM quoted developer of the cloud video platform FORscene, adds 31.7 percent after announcing that YouTube is using FORscene for a major sporting event being held in London this summer.

