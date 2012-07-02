Shares in Italy's Prelios rise 5 percent as the real estate agency says its joint-venture partner Resident Berlin 1P&K GmbH is to sell 1,500 residential units in Berlin to a German institutional investor.

The sale is worth 93 million euros, in line with market values, Prelios says in a statement. The estimated impact on the company's net financial position is 10 million euros. The group will continue to provide management services to its Berlin portfolio for 12 months.

"The stock rise is a combination of factors - that the sale is going to have a positive operative impact of 1 million euros and it shows the group is looking to move out of the German market and focus on its Italian business," says an analyst who does not wish to be named.

