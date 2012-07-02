S&P Capital IQ highlights German carmaker BMW, UK telecoms group Vodafone, French food company Danone and aerospace group EADS as among its favoured European "power pick" stocks.

Its other preferred "power picks" are Danish medical supplier maker Coloplast, oil services company Petrofac, German software group SAP, Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor, hygiene and paper products maker SCA, and French construction company Vinci.

Robert Quinn, chief European equity strategist at S&P Capital IQ, says these stocks have been highlighted for their growth in emerging markets and the U.S. economies, and their dividend yields.

"We continue to look for cheap safe haven plays. If the current weakness does stabilise, the strength of any bounce back will be meek in our view. European equities rely on the rest of the world for a sustainable upturn and the RoW (rest of the world) is taking an extended breather. We focus on protected earnings as we believe we are heading into another painful earnings season," Quinn writes in a note.

