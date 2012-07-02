The FTSE Small Cap index is trading flat, while the blue chips advance 0.6 percent, and the midcaps are 1 percent firmer.

Healthcare software firm Craneware falls 1.8 percent after the company says in a trading update that while it has made good progress with a number of large opportunities identified around the time of its interim results, no further large deals have closed in the financial year.

Broker Peel Hunt, in reaction, downgrades its forecasts for this year and next by about 20 percent, with its target price falling to 350 pence, from 450 pence.

Omega Diagnostics, a medical diagnostics firm focused on allergy, food intolerance and infectious disease, climbs 1.8 percent after the company unveils full-year results, with turnover up 41 percent at 11.1 million pounds ($17.41 million), prompting Seymour Pierce to repeat its "buy" rating.

($1 = 0.6376 British pounds)