Jefferies sees the opportunity for investors to sell bunds and buy European equities, as the steps from last week's EU summit break the "vicious" link between banks and sovereigns and could reduce the risk of a systemic crisis.

European politicians surprised markets on Friday by allowing the euro zone's ESM bailout fund to inject money directly into stricken banks.

In a further boost to sentiment, Germany's parliament resoundingly approved the euro zone's permanent bailout scheme, although legal hurdles remain.

"Although on the surface, the post communique was weak on implementation, strong on verbal support, the fact that (German Chancellor) Angela Merkel was able to receive overwhelming agreement from the Bundestag post the conference suggests that the pessimists might need to be more reticent," the Jefferies writes in a note to clients.

It warns investors that risks remain that could weigh on the European equity markets, such as a deposit flight from peripheral countries, weakening solvency faced by banks and the absence of concrete pro-growth strategy in the region.

But if the measures are successful in restoring confidence, deposit outflows should reverse from the core countries back to the peripheries, it could create a virtuous liquidity circle and serves as a boost for the equity market.

