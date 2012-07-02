Shares in SOCO International jump 8 percent, topping Britain's mid-cap index, after the company buys out its partner in a Vietnamese asset for $95 million, giving it full control over its key Te Giac Trang (TGT) oil field .

"We see the deal as good value for the company, while also giving it complete control over its flagship assets," N+1 Brewin analysts say in a note.

Numis analyst Sanjeev Bahl upgrades his recommendation on the stock to "add" from "hold" on account of recent share price weakness, calling the deal "a value accretive transaction".

Analysts have long-flagged SOCO as a possible acquisition target.

"We recognise that SOCO's concentrated Vietnamese resource base may be of interest to a strategic buyer, however, we believe a potential acquirer is likely to wait until there is greater certainty on TGT production potential," Bahl says.

To see SOCO's statement please click on

Reuters messaging rm://sarah.young.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net