Investors should take short positions on Europe's STOXX industrials index , home of names such as ABB and Siemens, citing pressure on earnings and capital spending ahead of the second-quarter's earnings season.

"As profit cuts should come as soon as the second quarter, we expect capex to be further reduced. Strong correlation between capex and capital goods should put the sector under pressure," Societe Generale strategists write in a note.

"Despite recent underperformance, the sector still trades at premium relative to the market - based on trailing P/E, the sector stands at 10 percent premium to its long-term average. With still no improvement to be seen in the global economic situation, we expect the sector weakness to continue."

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net