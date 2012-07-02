Shore Capital predicts that the global equity market may continue, thanks to attractive valuations, lower oil prices and the high level of short positions in the market which are liable to get squeezed out.

"Our preferred top-down valuation measure is also signaling that equities remain undervalued, despite the strong rally in June, and we would anticipate a continuation of the recovery in equity values," the asset manager writes in a note to clients.

It adds that the lower oil prices and positive surprise from the U.S. economic data would also underpin the uptrend of the global equity market.

Data from the New York Stock Exchange, which shows the latest short interest was equal to about 3.9 percent of total shares at the bourse, a level that Shore Capital suggest investors are cautiously positioned. That leaves the market open to a sharp upwards correction as players scramble to benefit from the rally.

"I think the direction of the global market is set by the U.S. So if the U.S. equity market goes up, then the global equity market will go up," said Gerard Lane, a strategist at Shore Capital.

