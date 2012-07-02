JPMorgan strategists say that while clear positives have emerged from last week's EU summit on tackling the euro zone debt crisis, drivers of a sustained rally are still missing, with weakening global macro momentum among headwinds impeding further gains.

Global equity markets enjoyed a strong relief rally last week, in a mildly upbeat end to a torrid second quarter which saw stocks give back most of their first-quarter gains, after EU leaders struck a deal to help the region's struggling banks and bond markets.

JPMorgan, in a note, says the key positives are the use of ESM funds for direct bank recapitalisations and the elimination of senior creditor status in Spanish bank bailout. Both, it says, are "steps in the right direction... but as always the implementation risk remains high".

Furthermore, the bank highlights that global macro momentum continues to weaken, and a sustained rally would require a stabilisation in composite PMIs. "(We) fear that we are only halfway through the deceleration."

