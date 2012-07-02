European equities offer "buy" opportunities as they already price in an expected earnings deterioration this year and are set to benefit from increased policy support, according to Citigroup.

"Policy makers are compelled, in our view, to protect against accelerated downside risks, given how concerning some of the current tail risks are across the European and global economy, e.g euro disintegration leading to economic, financial and social crisis," the bank's strategists say in their mid-year review note.

Citi's comment comes as European leaders agree on a series of measures to ease the region's debt and banking crisis, sending shares to two month-highs.

But the MSCI Europe index still trades at a distressed multiple of 9.7 times its expected earnings for the next 12 months, compared to its 25-year average of 14.09, Datastream data shows.

"European equities look cheap to us on most measures, providing that earnings do not collapse," Citi adds.

It recommends building exposure to the asset class, favouring companies with strong balance sheets and returns, typically with international exposure, such as the world's second largest sportswear firm, Adidas and car-maker Daimler.

