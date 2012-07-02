The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.6 percent, bucking strong gains by both the blue chips and the midcaps, up 1.3 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Technology and services firm Monitise adds 1.5 percent as Seymour Pierce lifts its target price for the company to 60 pence from 55 pence following its recent acquisition of U.S. mobile banking and payments specialist Clairmail Inc, which the broker deems as attractive given the access Monitise will now have to larger U.S. banks.

Forbidden Technologies, the AIM-quoted developer of the cloud video platform FORscene, jumps 24 percent after announcing that YouTube is using FORscene for a major sporting event being held in London this summer.

