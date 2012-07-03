Cheuvreux recommends that investors increase their exposure to euro zone equities and buy into any market dip after a EU agreement last week brings relief to debt-laden peripheral countries and eases the risk of a deepening of the region's crisis this summer.

"The prospect of a summer financial crisis centered upon the euro zone is no longer plausible," the brokerage's strategists say in a note.

"We want to buy into market weakness through to September. We suggest that investors should assume that Europe's equity markets will not fall back below their lowest levels of one month ago."

The brokerage upgrades its recommendation on Spanish and Dutch shares to "neutral" from "underweight", while it downgrades Swiss and UK issues to "neutral" from "overweight".

Spain's IBEX blue-chip index has fallen 32 percent in the past year, leaving it trading at an average price-to-book of 0.95, compared with 1.67 for the Swiss Leader index, which has fallen 6.7 percent over the same period, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Cheuvreux also turns "neutral" from "underweight" on the European construction sector, which has been shunned by investors, concerned about its reliance on domestic demand at a troubled time for the region.

The STOXX 600 Construction & Materials index has fallen around 16 percent in the past 12 months, or more than twice the fall suffered by the broader STOXX 600 index.

