The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.3 percent higher in early deals, echoing similar moves on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, up 0.3 and 0.4 percent respectively.

Toumaz, a provider of wireless communications technologies and solutions, rises 12.8 percent after agreeing to acquire Frontier Silicon for 32.3 million pounds and announcing the conditional placing of 285.6 million new ordinary shares at a placing price of 10.25 pence.

Finnish miner Talvivaara falls 15.2 percent after saying it will miss its full-year production guidance and that its second-quarter performance will be hit by weak nickel prices.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net