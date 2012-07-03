Shares in Italian utilities recoup some losses after a report that the Italian government is planning to block an increase in utility bills to 2013 is knocked down, but they still remain weak.

Shares in Italy's power grid company Terna and gas transport group Snam are down 1.8 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, after earlier losing around 3 percent.

According to La Repubblica the freeze on tariffs is part of a draft that will be discussed by the Italian government on Tuesday.

"The report is false," a government source tells Reuters.

Another source says a tariff block would not be legally viable since it would go against the principle of a free market and independent energy watchdogs.

Tariffs are rising very little because of falling energy prices and by the end of the year end-user prices are likely to fall, SocGen analyst Alberto Ponti says.

Ponti says a freeze would be counter-intuitive since it would reduce tax and dividend receipts for the government and local authorities, and impact investments.

