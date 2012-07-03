The UK equity market has performed well this year relative to Europe, but it's not been purely because of its defensiveness and definitely not its global exposure, with UK domestic cyclicals having produced a strong showing, Deutsche Bank says in a strategy note.

"We believe there is case to be made for UK domestic demand and it could prove sufficient to sustain these already strong performances from UK dependent stocks," Deutsche Bank says.

The broker points out that when the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee next meets on July 5 it believes further quantitative easing will be announced, and thinks there is even a chance of a UK rate cut, which should provide a fillip for the British economy.

Deutsche Bank says up until now the UK consumer has been suffering from an 'oil shock' of sorts which has prevented consumer spending from tracking the credit impulse higher.

But with petrol prices at the pumps reducing, together with continued falls in broader inflation, the broker thinks UK real incomes should benefit.

"Fiscal austerity is also unlikely to get more onerous from here  Together with the improvement in private sector employment and dare we say it a mild boost from the Olympics, UK domestic demand could easily be better than expected," Deutsche Bank adds.

"Domestic UK stocks are not expensive and they are generating positive relative earnings momentum. On forward earnings they are trading merely in line with their 5-year average PE (Price Earnings) relative," the broker says.

As a way of continuing to invest in this theme, Deutsche Bank recommends investing in its own UK basket, and would focus on Next, Barratt Developments, Greene King, and William Hill, all of which it has "buy" ratings on.

