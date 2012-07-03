Shares in Barclays are volatile, recovering from an initial sell-off to gain 2.8 percent, as sentiment surrounding the bank swings wildly following the shock resignation of its CEO Bob Diamond over an interest rate-rigging scandal.

"Some of the fund managers will be disappointed because he's done a good job for the bank in a difficult climate, but he's been tarred with a bad brush in the past due to their issues over bonuses and tax, and this was the final straw," Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides, says.

Petrides says he has been buying Barclays shares over the last week following a near 15 percent drop on the back of the Libor interest-rate rigging scandal. He adds that he will look to sell Barclays shares around the 190 pence level and will buy up further stock if it falls below the 160-165 pence level.

Similarly, analysts at Liberum Capital recommend buying Barclays on the dips, deeming Diamond's exit to have eliminated one of the key overhangs for the stock.

Oriel Securities, however, takes the view that the management gap caused by Diamond's departure places another major uncertainty over the investment case. The broker repeats its "hold" rating and 200 pence target price on the stock.

Trading volumes in Barclays are robust, at 94 percent of the 90-day daily average.

