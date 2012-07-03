Euro zone equities are poised to reverse their underperformance versus Wall Street thanks to recent political action to tackle the euro crisis, combined with growing concerns about the United States' own fiscal prospects, says BNP-Paribas CIB.

"With the significant commitment to progress with EU-wide financial regulation and non-equity bank recapitalisations, short-term negative catalysts in Europe seem unlikely to be worse than already dire expectations," the bank says in a derivatives note.

"Meanwhile, negative catalysts in the U.S. (fiscal cliff etc) are now less than six months away and could increase the equity risk premium there from currently relatively benign levels."

BNP-Paribas says the Euro STOXX 50 index could outperform the Standard & Poor's 500 index by up to 15 percent in the coming 3 to 4 months, having lagged it by roughly the same amount since the start of March, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The bank proposes playing this theme by buying December call options on the Euro STOXX 50 and selling calls with the same maurity on the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000 index, which the bank sees as even more vulnerable than the S&P 500 due to higher valuations and still high growth expectations.

