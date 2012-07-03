Shares of Belgian zinc producer Nyrstar fall as much as 6.2 percent to a three-year low on Tuesday, after its Finnish supplier Talvivaara warned that it would miss its full-year production guidance.

"This has quite a substantial impact on Nyrstar's profitability for this year, so the market reaction is justified," a Brussels-based trader says.

In its first interim statement in April, Nyrstar said that it expected Talvivaara to deliver 50,000-60,000 tonnes of zinc in concentrate, or 14 to 19 percent of Nyrstar's mining target for 2012.

Talvivaara said it would give new guidance at its second-quarter results on Aug. 16.

