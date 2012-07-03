The FTSE Small Cap index advances 0.4 percent in midday trade, outperforming slightly smaller gains on the wider market, with the midcaps and the blue chips both ahead 0.3 percent.

SkyePharma leaps almost 35 percent after its lead product, asthma therapy Flutiform, gains European regulatory approval. The drug will compete with GlaxoSmithKline's Advair and AstraZeneca's Symbicort in the multi-billion dollar respiratory drugs market.

Trading volumes in SkyePharma are robust, at 134 percent of the 90-day daily average.

Business support services provider Kofax climbs 2.6 percent after winning a U.S. government contract.

