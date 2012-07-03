Things are starting to look up for equity markets but volatility needs to fall before cautious investors are lured back in en-masse, says Dominic Rossi, Global CIO Equities at Fidelity Worldwide Investments.

"The good news is equities are cheap ... (But) it's important to realise that equities are cheap for a reason and are likely to remain a cheap asset class for some time. They remain a volatile asset class and clients are interested in low volatility strategies at the moment," he tells a press briefing, adding that lower volatility is key to an upwards re-rating.

"Key for me is that volatility has to fall, we have to see volatility in equities get down to the 15 percent level and stay there before we see new money from asset allocators point of view being allocated to equities and we get a rerating cycle."

Close-to-close 20-day volatility on the EuroSTOXX 50 index is currently around 24 percent, according to Reuters data, off crisis-height peaks but double the level seen during the relatively calm 2005.

