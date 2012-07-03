European leaders' unexpected agreement on a set of measures to combat the euro zone crisis falls short of a "big bazooka" but, if the ECB also draws its weapons, it could prove sufficient to fuel a summer stocks rally, says Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

"More summit drama will surely follow," it says in a weekly note.

"Yet we shouldn't discount the positive impact, at least short term. An escalation in the crisis has been halted, particularly in Spain. If the ECB offers loud support this Thursday with a rate cut and a signal of more to follow in the face of lower growth and inflation, there may be enough fuel for a summer rally in stock markets."

The wealth manager rates European equities as "neutral", highlighting political tail risks and the need for pro-growth policy, while taking a slightly more positive stance on the UK thanks to expectations of further easing from the Bank of England and the market's high levels of international exposure.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net