HSBC expects global equities to rise by 9 percent in the second half of 2012, arguing low valuations cap downside risk and any further economic deterioration would trigger policy responses.

"Crisis triggers response. Politicians are pushed to make progress on reform," the bank's strategists say in a note. "In particular, central banks offer likely support for equity markets: the Fed and ECB will do more QE-type measures if things get much worse, though for now the data isn't bad enough to justify this."

They add valuations are supportive, especially on European equities, which trade close to a three-year low at 1.2 times their book value, compared to 1.6 for global stocks, Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows.

In this context, HSBC upgrades global consumer discretionary stocks to "overweight" from "neutral", adding the sector offers the strongest earnings momentum globally at a relatively inexpensive valuation of 11.8 times its earnings for the next twelve months, compared to an historical average of almost 15, according to HSBC data.

It also turns "overweight" on industrial shares - from "underweight" - highlighting earnings momentum for the sector turned positive in June for the first time since October while the HSBC Global Composite Capex Lead indicator improved to -28 in May from -44 in April, signalling the recent cutback in corporate spending may be bottoming out.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net