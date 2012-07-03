Morgan Stanley strategist Graham Secker upgrades his call on European equities to "neutral" from "underweight", although the Wall Street firm's strategy team argues that the longer-term outlook for European shares remains muted due to the region's sovereign debt crisis.

"The European summit made some progress and beat low expectations, suggesting that European equities could recoup some of their relative losses," Morgan Stanley's global cross-asset strategy team writes in a note.

"But the broader outlook for risk assets remains clouded by disappointing growth data, a global policy response that is lagging market expectations, and the prospect of weaker corporate earnings. A tradable rally in risk assets probably needs those other factors to improve, in addition to further progress in Europe," it adds.

The Morgan Stanley strategy team also says that while European equities have appeared relatively cheap - on valuation grounds - for some time, the recent sharp sell-off in equities suggests "lop-sided investor positioning."

