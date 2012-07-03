The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.9 percent, broadly in line with the gains in the blue chips and the midcaps.

SkyePharma leaps 26 percent after its lead product, asthma therapy Flutiform, gains European regulatory approval. The drug will compete with GlaxoSmithKline's Advair and AstraZeneca's Symbicort in the multi-billion dollar respiratory drugs market.

Trading volumes in SkyePharma are robust, at four times the 90-day daily average.

Toumaz, a provider of wireless communications technologies and solutions, rises 11 percent after agreeing to acquire Frontier Silicon for 32.3 million pounds and announcing the conditional placing of 285.6 million new ordinary shares at a placing price of 10.25 pence.

