Shares in E.ON, Germany's largest utility, drop 2.4 percent after Citi and JP Morgan both downgrade the stock following a settlement with Russia's Gazprom on long-term gas supply contracts that led E.ON to raise its 2012 outlook.

Citi, downgrading the stock to "sell" from "neutral", says that the settlement is a short-term trigger, calling it "the last piece of good news before a 12-18 month period of execution against a high-risk background".

"Following an 18 percent rise in the past month, we think the shares could pause for breath," JP Morgan analyst Vincent de Blic writes, downgrading the stock to "neutral" from "overweight".

Shares in E.ON are the biggest decliner in Germany's benchmark DAX index and also underperform a 0.5-percent drop in the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 Utility Index.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net