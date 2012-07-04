U.S. and UK equity markets are overvalued given the health of the world's biggest economy as portrayed by the keenly-watched non-farm payrolls data, but euro zone stocks still have room for further gains, quantitative analysis from Societe Generale shows.

Societe Generale expects Friday's payrolls release to show an 80,000 increase in June, broadly in line with the Reuters consensus of 90,000.

Such a reading would be consistent with the FTSE 100 at 5,606 points versus current level of around 5,672 and the S&P 500 at 1,263 versus Tuesday's close of 1,374, according to its long-term fair value model.

"The majority of risky assets are overvalued given the trajectory of the NFP releases and revisions. While our model also points to a modest rally over the last three months, the model estimates that the recovery was too strong," SocGen's strategists note.

In the euro zone, though, the reverse is true after months of underperformance - the models show EuroSTOXX50 at 2,373 points, around 3 percent above current levels

Should the jobs data surprise on the upside, beating consensus by 100,000, the FTSE could rally 0.5 percent in the hour around the release, while Euro STOXX could add 0.7 percent, SocGen's models show.

