Shares in Gemina, the company that controls Rome's two airports, hit almost 2-month highs after news the Lagardere group had offered 229.4 million euros cash for the duty free shop division of the airports.

"The price is well above market expectations and will help improve the risk profile of Gemina," a Milan trader says.

On Tuesday Gemina said Aelia, a unit of Lagardere Services Group, will also pay annual royalties equal to 32.5 percent of turnover.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down debt at Gemina's airports business.

"We believe the stock market will positively accept the news about the deal as it underlines how depressed the current trading multiples are," Mediobanca says in a note.

At 0745 GMT Gemina shares were up 6.33 percent.

