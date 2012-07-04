Shares in UK food retailers Tesco and Wm Morrison falls 0.4 and 0.6 percent respectively as ING cuts its respective ratings and earnings estimates on both firms.

ING downgrades Tesco to "sell" from "hold" saying it has become more expensive relative to key challenger ASDA and in the wider market since its profit warning in January.

It also reduces its earnings per share estimates for Tesco by up to 8 percent between 2013 and 2015 and says: "We feel that deeper price cuts are the only way to prevent Tesco customers from switching to ASDA. This may be an unpopular decision in the short term, but we believe it will pay off longer term."

The broker also cuts its rating on Wm Morrison to "hold" from "buy" saying: "We see no positive catalysts for the shares in the short term, while the announced departure of chief finance officer Richard Pennycook is a blow given that he bridged the tenures of previous (chief executives)."

ING retains Sainsbury as "hold".

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net