The European equity market is likely to decline by up to 5 percent in the third quarter, dragged down by commodities, industrials, financials and telecoms, while health and energy outperform, reckons Erste Bank.

"Energy companies suffered from falling commodity prices and weaker demand in the medium term in the BRICs. But valuations have come down significantly and we expect a turnaround in Q3," Erste's strategists note.

In contrast, it notes that valuations do not look attractive on commodities, especially given that it's a highly cyclical sector, or in technology, which at 18 times price-to-earnings is the most expensive in Europe.

Healthcare can benefit from its defensive qualities as well as greater investment in public health in emerging markets, notably China, helping to boost the sector by up to 5 percent over the next three months, Erste reckons.

Emerging markets should also help basic consumption stocks, while industrials will be hit by problems in the developed world as "the declining credit demand in Europe and the austerity programs of the governments will have a prolonged negative impact on profits" in the sector.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net