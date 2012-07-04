Shares in Tullow Oil shed 1.6 percent, among the top fallers on a slightly weaker FTSE 100, with investors taking profit on recent, strong gains in the oil explorer as it reports its trading update.

Tullow says it sees record first-half 2012 revenue of $1.15 billion, with net debt at 30 June 2012 approximately $0.7 billion, in line with Investec's estimates, and unveils an additional find at its Ngamia-1 well in northern Kenya.

"Clearly, the Kenya play (worth 150 pence per share, we think) has been a major H1 positive... Whilst the exploration outlook is promising, Tullow prices in c.$6 billion or almost 500 pence of drillbit upside over the next 18 months," Investec says in a note.

Tullow's shares have leapt more than 12 percent in the last month, outpacing a 8.1 percent gain on the FTSE 100 and a 9.6 percent rally in the FTSE oil & gas sector.

Tullow's shares are nearing "overbought" level, according to its relative strength indicator, and trade on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings of around 25.5 times, well above the FTSE 100 on 9.9 times and its sector peers on 7.9 times.

