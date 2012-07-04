Citigroup recommends buying UK housebuilder Persimmon and selling rival Barratt Developments with a three-month horizon, highlighting a better balance sheet at the former and room for profit taking on the latter.

"After a decent bounce into the trading updates, we think Barratt is likely to underperform the sector on any sector share price pull-back over the summer," the bank says in a note. "It remains one of the more leveraged plays in the sector with the weakest balance sheet."

By contrast, Citi highlights that margins and cashflow have continued to improve at Persimmon, which unveiled a "decent" trading update on Tuesday, and expects net cash on the company's balance sheet to support returns next year.

Shares in Barratt Developments have outperformed Persimmon's stock by 6 percent over the past month, leaving the former trading at 17.67 times its earnings for the next 12 months, compared to 13.47 for the latter, Thomson Reuters data shows.

To read more about Persimmon's results, please click

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net