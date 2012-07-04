Pictet is cutting equities to "neutral" from a marginal "overweight", reducing its risk exposure on the back of weak economic data, continuing uncertainty surrounding the euro zone and a deteriorating earnings outlook.

"The market rally in the immediate aftermath of the EU summit, triggered largely by a covering of earlier short positions, seems to offer a good opportunity to lower portfolio risk," the asset manager says in its monthly outlook.

The neutral weighting includes Europe and Japan, while the United States is set to a small overweight. Within the sectors, Pictet prefers consumer discretionary, whilst underweighting industrials, telecoms and utilities.

"Our increased caution as regards equity markets also reflects a sharp deterioration in the earnings outlook ... Consensus expectations are for earnings to grow 8 percent this year. This looks to be an ambitious number considering that real GDP growth is only 2.2 percent and corporate profit margins remain close to peak levels," Pictet says.

"However, we would not underweight equity markets as valuations remain very attractive and sentiment is depressed, suggesting that investors have already adopted a cautious stance within portfolios. Additionally, the possibility that a more comprehensive solution to the crisis could emerge, suggests that a neutral risk positioning is appropriate."

