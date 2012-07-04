The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early deals, outperforming a 0.2 percent fall on the FTSE 100 and 0.6 percent retreat on the FTSE 250 .

Quintain Estates and Development climbs more than 12 percent as Barclays starts its coverage on the firm with an "overweight" recommendation, while JPMorgan raises its price target on Quintain.

"With UK commercial property offering limited growth near-term, Quintain offers a unique investment proposition predominantly linked to London residential property through its regeneration projects at Greenwich Peninsula and Wembley City," Barclays says in a note.

Topps Tiles, the UK's largest tile specialist, rises 5.8 percent after reporting like-for-like revenues across the full 13 weeks of the third quarter increased by 2.1 percent.

The result for the third quarter is in line with management's expectations, and they remain comfortable with market expectations for the year as a whole.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net