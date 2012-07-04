BRUSSELS, July 4 Shares in Franco-Belgian bank Dexia more than double in a three-day rally to reach a 4-month high after EU heads of state decide to intervene on bond markets at a summit last week and raised the possibility of directly aiding stricken banks.

"They are very much a sovereign player, they have huge exposure to the PIGS countries and government bonds, they have big subsidiaries in Italy and Spain, so all of their exposure together is a big chunk of the balance sheet," says ING's Albert Ploegh.

Under pressure to prevent a catastrophic breakup of their single currency, euro zone leaders agreed on Friday to let their rescue fund inject aid directly into stricken banks from next year and intervene on bond markets to support troubled member states.

