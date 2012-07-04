Shares in Italy's Mediaset rise 5 percent to a near 6-week high after a report in Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore that the group has been approached by German network RTL and Al-Jazeera for a possible pay-TV partnership.

A Mediaset executive, in response, told reporters it has received 'vague expressions' of interest for potential partnerships with its pay-TV business, but there is nothing concrete. An RTL group spokesman, meanwhile, says the company does not comment on rumours.

Mediobanca writes in a note that a joint venture for a pay-TV deal could help the group keep down costs of its content at a time of weakness in consumer and public consumption.

"We see as positive the update on the pay-TV business related to the international interest," the bank says.

Mediaset's vice president Pier Silvio Berlusconi said the group would invest 2 billion euros into 'pure content' even at a time when European markets are under strain.

