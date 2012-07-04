Shares in ICAP shed 2.9 percent, topping the list of FTSE 100 fallers and edging near January lows, with traders citing concerns the interdealer broker could be dragged into the latest LIBOR rate-rigging scandal currently engulfing UK-lender Barclays.

Former Barclays CEO Bob Diamond, who only quit on Tuesday, is scheduled to appear in front of the Treasury Select Committee answering questions to his role on Wednesday, with traders wondering which politicians he could potentially implicate in the scandal.

ICAP has said that it has never been involved in setting LIBOR rates, rather it acts as a broker of cash deposits and derivatives based on LIBOR. The broker also said it is co-operating fully with the investigations.

Previously, sources have said banks such as JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank , RBS and ICAP have already seen staff either leave or be fired as regulators around the world investigate allegations that banks have colluded on setting Libor rates.

"As long as Libor-gate remains in headlines, and if it snowballs, ICAP shares are going to struggle," Ishaq Siddiqi, market strategist at ETX Capital, says, adding he sees "no near-term respite for the stock".

