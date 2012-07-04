Fiat shares outperform European peers, lifted by stellar June car sales at the Italian automaker's U.S. unit Chrysler, as well as by hopes that Fiat may buy up the minority stake in Chrysler more quickly than previously expected.

At 1056 GMT, shares were up 3.2 percent, compared to a gain of 1.1 percent for the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index.

Chrysler sales rose 20 percent in June from a year ago, the carmaker said Tuesday. Italian car sales, meanwhile, fell 24 percent the same month, as new taxes, higher gasoline prices and a recession continued to weigh on consumer spending.

"Shares are doing well after the figures from the United States, and from Brazil too," says a trader.

The stock is also being helped by what the market perceives as a greater likelihood that Fiat could move quickly to buy up the remaining 38.2 percent stake in Chrysler.

Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said late Tuesday that Fiat had enough cash to buy up the remaining stake in Chrysler at any moment, and indicated he wanted to do it before 2016.

