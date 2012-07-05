Credit Suisse sticks to its 'overweight' stance on defensives, arguing that earnings momentum, leading indicators and economic growth prospects are all still too weak to justify a shift to cyclicals.

"Relative earnings momentum of cyclicals has only just started to roll over (cyclicals tend to trough when earnings momentum is worse than the market); defensives have outperformed cyclicals by 18 percent since their trough (into the last three recessions, defensives outperformed cyclicals by 35 percent); valuations are middling for cyclicals; cyclicals are still over-owned and it is possible to see defensive-led market rallies," CS strategists note.

"Defensives typically peak in the same month as ISM new orders troughs, which we think will be September," they add, noting that the class is "only modestly overbought".

Within defensives, however, Credit Suisse switches its allegiance to relatively cheap telecoms, raising its allocation to 5 percent from 2 percent, at the expense of food producers, which it reduces to benchmark, citing high valuations and headwinds from emerging markets.

