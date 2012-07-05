Shares in Veolia Environnement fall 3.3 percent, the biggest loser on France's blue-chip CAC 40 index, after UBS cuts the utility to 'sell' from 'neutral' with a target price of 9 euros down from 10 euros previously.

"Veolia is currently having a too diverse business, generating too low profits, paying too high dividends out of a too weak balance sheet," UBS analysts write in a note.

UBS adds that Veolia is the second best performing European utility since the start of the year, outperforming peer Suez Environnement which it regards as more stable.

Veolia shares are up 14 percent since the start of the year, valuing the company at 4.8 billion euros.

