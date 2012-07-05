Shares in MDxHealth rise as much as 6 percent on volumes almost eight times their 90-day average by 0808 GMT after the Belgian cancer testing company announces a diagnostic development deal with Germany's Merck KGaA.

"This is just going to go forward for them, hopefully to approval and hopefully a royalty stream after that," says an analyst speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The whole equity raise they had just recently, they can focus that on their clinical diagnostics in the U.S., particularly the prostate cancer test that is coming out," the analyst adds, referring to a 10 million euros share placement last month.

