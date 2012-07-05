BNP Paribas has a "modestly bullish" stance on global equity markets from their current levels, arguing that central bank interventions have supported equities despite a broader economic slowdown and that valuations have improved.

"Deleveraging continues but is becoming more nuanced. We believe the pace may slow in Europe (leading to less economic disappointment) but quicken in the U.S. (leading to potentially higher economic disappointment) in the short-term," BNP Paribas strategists say in a research note.

"Central Bank and government interventions continue to successfully truncate downside risks. Additionally, over the last several years, absolute and relative equity valuations have improved materially and equity outflows are abating," they add.

Among their top trading ideas, the BNP Paribas strategists recommend buying "call" options on Germany's DAX equity index while selling calls dated to December 2012 on the Russell 2000 index.

