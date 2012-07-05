Investors are primed for a dose of stimulus from today's ECB meeting and history also argues for a market boost, according to analysis from Deutsche Bank.

Since Mario Draghi took over as ECB President, the STOXX 600 has risen five times out of eight on the day of the monthly policy meeting.

"The 8 Draghi meetings have produced an average daily market gain of 0.3 percent," Deutsche notes.

Their forecast is for a 25 basis points rate cut, possibly accompanied by some relaxation of collateral requirements.

